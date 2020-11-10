Aviation Authorities Update Guidelines for International Flights
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood November 10, 2020
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) recently announced changes to its Aviation Recovery Task Force’s (CART) ‘Take-off’ Guidelines for international air transport.
According to ICAO officials, the new guidelines provide recommendations for countries to consider, including general hygiene, facial coverings, health screening, passengers with reduced mobility and the mental health of aviation workers and passengers.
The updated policies also acknowledge the authority of each country over its national pandemic recovery priorities, including the evaluation and use of passenger testing to help alleviate quarantine measures and reconnect destinations globally.
“Countries are urged to follow this updated guidance to align their measures, while upholding each State’s prerogative to implement additional and/or alternative mitigation measures in accordance with their specific needs and circumstances,” ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano said.
“The speed of the evolving global situation requires timely and targeted guidance to effectively support States in their efforts to contain the pandemic while pursuing the restart and recovery of aviation,” Sciacchitano continued. “This makes clear the critical importance of global and regional coordination on setting out mutually accepted measures.”
Some of the new guideline considerations recommended by the ICAO include updated testing and cross border risk management measures, public hygiene protocols, the implementation of Public Health Corridors (PHCs) and other aviation safety-related regulations.
Coronavirus-related health and safety protocols are the talk of the travel industry, with tourism officials in Hawaii County recently announcing a reduction to the number of COVID-19 tests being conducted after less than one percent came back positive.
