Boeing 737 MAX Completes First Public Flight Since Grounding
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 03, 2020
The first post-grounding, non-test flight for Boeing’s 737 MAX fleet of planes took place Wednesday, as the aircraft carried members of the media between Dallas and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
According to Reuters.com, American Airlines hosted the 45-minute flight for around 90 reporters, flight attendants and other employees, with the energy inside the plane described as “subdued.”
While some passengers interacted during the journey using facial coverings and social distancing, the entire group cheered when the aircraft landed successfully. Wednesday’s flight marked the first time anyone other than regulators and industry personnel flew on the MAX since the grounding.
Boeing’s737 MAX fleet was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes in five months that killed a combined 346 people. After a 20-month safety ban, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cleared the plane after approving design changes and new pilot training.
“The history of aviation is built around a chain of safety,” American Airlines Captain Pete Gamble told Reuters before takeoff. “When the chain of safety breaks it’s up to those of us in the industry to mend it and bring it back.”
The first post-grounding MAX flight with paying customers will take off on December 29.
Despite the previous issues with the plane, United Airlines is expected to receive the first 737 MAX delivery since the grounding, while European low-cost carrier Ryanair was reportedly set to place an order for up to 75 additional MAX planes.
