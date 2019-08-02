Boeing Reportedly Working on Additional Software Changes to 737 MAX Fleet
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 02, 2019
Boeing is reportedly planning additional changes to the software architecture of the 737 MAX flight-control system after another flaw was discovered during testing in June.
According to CNBC.com, sources said Boeing would be redesigning the software to utilize both flight-control computers to receive necessary flight data, instead of using only one of the computers for input.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) discovered the problem in June during a simulator test, and Boeing is making the necessary changes to address the situation. The changes are in addition to the issues found with the angle-of-attack sensors linked to two deadly crashes.
Officials from Boeing are still hopeful the software redesign will be completed by September and submitted to the FAA for approval. Aviation officials said all discovered issues would need to be remedied before the grounded 737 MAX fleet would be permitted to fly again.
Airline officials are not confident the planes will return to service, as both Southwest and Air Canada have removed the 737 MAX from their schedules until January 2020.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS