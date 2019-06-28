Return Of Boeing 737 Max Again Delayed
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 28, 2019
The return of the 737 Max aircraft, which the Boeing Co. hoped to complete by the end of summer, will again be delayed.
The airplane manufacturer could need up to another three months to fix the latest issue plaguing the aircraft, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The Boeing 737 Max was grounded in March after two separate crashes just three months apart on Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines killed 346 people. Preliminary reports showed that a new stabilization system forced both planes into a nosedive from which the pilots could not recover. Boeing has been working on a software fix for the apparent problem.
But, earlier this week, the Federal Aviation Administration discovered yet another problem with the embattled aircraft, an issue that could again delay the plane’s return to the skies.
The flaw, which was found within the computer system, was uncovered during a simulator test last week as Boeing struggles to get its best-selling plane back in the air.
The FAA did not elaborate on the extent of the issue, and sources told Reuters News Agency is it not yet clear whether it can be addressed with a software upgrade or if it requires a more complex fix.
According to the L.A. Times, estimates for how long it will take to address this latest issue range from a few weeks to three months. Another person familiar with the matter told the paper said it could take two to three months but not longer.
Southwest Airlines and United Airlines both said on Thursday they have extended their respective deadlines for returning to the air with the 737 Max to October—the third time the two carriers have shifted deadlines. Other airlines are expected to follow suit.
In the meantime, the International Air Transport Association issued a statement putting more pressure on Boeing, saying the company needs to work in tandem with more than just the FAA.
CNBC reported that IATA suggested strongly that U.S. regulators need to work in step with international regulators, as “aviation cannot function efficiently without this coordinated effort. The Boeing 737 MAX tragedies weigh heavily on an industry that holds safety as its top priority,” IATA Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement Thursday. “Aviation is a globally integrated system that relies on global standards, including mutual recognition, trust, and reciprocity among safety regulators.”
