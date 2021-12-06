Last updated: 08:16 PM ET, Mon December 06 2021

Breeze Airways Expands With 8 New Routes, Fares Start at $39

Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti December 06, 2021

Breeze, Breeze Airways, Airbus, A220-300, plane, aircraft
A Breeze Airways Airbus A220-300 aircraft. (photo via Breeze Airways)

Breeze Airways, the newest airline from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, is expanding its network along the East Coast, adding new routes to New York, Long Island and Florida’s West Palm Beach.

Breeze flights will bring passengers to Long Island via Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, New York, situated in a suburban area about 50 miles outside of New York City. Long Island will become Breeze's fourth Northeast destination, following behind operations established in Hartford, Connecticut; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Providence, Rhode Island.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
Alaska: America

United Airlines Resumes Four Routes to Alaska for Summer

Frontier Aircraft (© 2018 FRONTIER Airlines)

Frontier Airlines Announces 18 Nonstop Routes, Two New...

China Southern Airlines Airbus A320

Another Airline Startup Set to Debut in the US

Sweden, Stockholm, Europe, City

United To Resume Stockholm-New York Service

Low-cost competitor and fellow 2021 startup Avelo Airlines has just established a new East Coast base of operations at Tweed-New Haven Airport in New Haven, Connecticut—which is just about as far distance-wise from New York City as MacArthur.

Both of these new carriers are concentrating on providing service via small airports, like MacArthur and Tweed-New Haven, in order to supply customers with more non-stop options and offer alternative routes to those flown by major airlines.

"Breeze's business model is to add 'nice, new nonstop' flights on routes where only connecting service is offered by other carriers," Breeze's founder and CEO David Neeleman said in a recent statement.

Long Island is a natural addition for Breeze, as the carrier already runs an aircraft maintenance base at MacArthur Airport for the Embraer E190/195 aircraft that will be flying these routes. But, Business Insider noted, this has historically proven to be a tricky spot for ultra-low-cost carriers like Allegiant Air and Spirit Airlines, which ended up discontinuing their routes out of MacArthur.

From Long Island, Breeze will fly two new non-stop routes to Norfolk, Virginia; and Charleston, South Carolina. It will also launch service to West Palm Beach, Florida, operating new routes out of Palm Beach International Airport. West Palm Beach will become Breeze’s second Florida destination, following behind Tampa. Ultra-low-cost airlines, like Allegiant, Spirit and Frontier, have had success connecting via this city, although Breeze’s new routes out of West Palm Beach won’t be in direct competition with any other airlines.

Breeze’s introductory fares on routes operating into and out of both Long Island and West Palm Beach range from $39 to $59 one-way.

Breeze's New Routes for 2022:

RouteFrequencyStart Date
Long Island - Norfolk, VirginiaMondays, Thursdays, Fridays, SundaysFebruary 17
Long Island - Charleston, South CarolinaMondays, FridaysFebruary 18
West Palm Beach - Richmond, VirginiaSaturdaysFebruary 18
West Palm Beach - Charleston, South CarolinaSaturdaysFebruary 18
West Palm Beach - Akron, OhioSaturdaysFebruary 18
West Palm Beach - Columbus, OhioSaturdaysFebruary 18
West Palm Beach - New Orleans, LouisianaSaturdaysFebruary 18
West Palm Beach - Norfolk, VirginiaSaturdaysFebruary 18

For more information, visit flybreeze.com.

For more information on New York City, Palm Beach

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737

Alaska Airlines Picks T-Mobile as Wireless Provider

Southwest Airlines Announces Leadership Changes

United Airlines Resumes Four Routes to Alaska for Summer

Airlines Still Owe Billions in Ticket Refunds for Canceled Flights

Southwest Airlines Releases Commemorative History Book for 50th Anniversary

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS