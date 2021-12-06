Breeze Airways Expands With 8 New Routes, Fares Start at $39
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti December 06, 2021
Breeze Airways, the newest airline from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, is expanding its network along the East Coast, adding new routes to New York, Long Island and Florida’s West Palm Beach.
Breeze flights will bring passengers to Long Island via Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, New York, situated in a suburban area about 50 miles outside of New York City. Long Island will become Breeze's fourth Northeast destination, following behind operations established in Hartford, Connecticut; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Providence, Rhode Island.
Low-cost competitor and fellow 2021 startup Avelo Airlines has just established a new East Coast base of operations at Tweed-New Haven Airport in New Haven, Connecticut—which is just about as far distance-wise from New York City as MacArthur.
Both of these new carriers are concentrating on providing service via small airports, like MacArthur and Tweed-New Haven, in order to supply customers with more non-stop options and offer alternative routes to those flown by major airlines.
"Breeze's business model is to add 'nice, new nonstop' flights on routes where only connecting service is offered by other carriers," Breeze's founder and CEO David Neeleman said in a recent statement.
Long Island is a natural addition for Breeze, as the carrier already runs an aircraft maintenance base at MacArthur Airport for the Embraer E190/195 aircraft that will be flying these routes. But, Business Insider noted, this has historically proven to be a tricky spot for ultra-low-cost carriers like Allegiant Air and Spirit Airlines, which ended up discontinuing their routes out of MacArthur.
From Long Island, Breeze will fly two new non-stop routes to Norfolk, Virginia; and Charleston, South Carolina. It will also launch service to West Palm Beach, Florida, operating new routes out of Palm Beach International Airport. West Palm Beach will become Breeze’s second Florida destination, following behind Tampa. Ultra-low-cost airlines, like Allegiant, Spirit and Frontier, have had success connecting via this city, although Breeze’s new routes out of West Palm Beach won’t be in direct competition with any other airlines.
Breeze’s introductory fares on routes operating into and out of both Long Island and West Palm Beach range from $39 to $59 one-way.
Breeze's New Routes for 2022:
|Route
|Frequency
|Start Date
|Long Island - Norfolk, Virginia
|Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays
|February 17
|Long Island - Charleston, South Carolina
|Mondays, Fridays
|February 18
|West Palm Beach - Richmond, Virginia
|Saturdays
|February 18
|West Palm Beach - Charleston, South Carolina
|Saturdays
|February 18
|West Palm Beach - Akron, Ohio
|Saturdays
|February 18
|West Palm Beach - Columbus, Ohio
|Saturdays
|February 18
|West Palm Beach - New Orleans, Louisiana
|Saturdays
|February 18
|West Palm Beach - Norfolk, Virginia
|Saturdays
|February 18
For more information, visit flybreeze.com.
