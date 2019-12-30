Last updated: 02:04 PM ET, Mon December 30 2019

Budget Carrier Eurowings Forced to Cancel Flights

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 30, 2019

Lufthansa Airbus A340 airplane through a window
Lufthansa Airbus A340 airplane through a window. (Photo via AlxeyPnferov / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

While France is grappling with strikes that have disrupted travel, Germany is now facing the same fate.

Eurowings, the European budget carrier affiliate of Lufthansa Airlines, has canceled more than 170 flights starting Monday and running through Wednesday due to a three-day strike called by its flight attendants.

The cancellations mostly affect flights within Germany from airports that include Cologne-Bonn, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart and Dusseldorf, according to the Associated Press.

The flight attendants' union called the strike action during a dispute over opportunities to work part-time at Germanwings, Eurowings’ sister airline which provides around 30 of Eurowings 140 aircraft.

Eurowings said it will operate more than 1,000 on-time flights during the three days of the strike.

More information will be provided as it comes available.

