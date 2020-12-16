Last updated: 10:25 AM ET, Wed December 16 2020

Calls Growing Louder for Aviation Workers to be Considered Essential for Vaccination

COVID-19 vaccine.
PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccine. (photo via nevodka / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is calling for employees in the aviation sector to be considered essential workers during the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

During the IATA’s 76th Annual General Meeting (AGM), officials unanimously adopted a resolution to renew calls to governments around the world to protect workers at airports once health care employees and vulnerable groups have been vaccinated.

The decision by the IATA to pursue the calls aligns with the proposed Roadmap for Prioritizing Uses of COVID-19 Vaccines by the World Health Organization’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE).

The SAGE recommends priority populations for vaccination based on the respective epidemiologic situation and vaccine supply scenarios, with transportation workers listed alongside other essential sectors outside health and education sectors.

“We are not asking for aviation workers to be on top of the list, but we need governments to ensure that transportation workers are considered as essential when vaccine roll-out plans are developed,” IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said.

“The transportation of the COVID-19 vaccines has already begun, and as calculations show, it will require the equivalent of 8,000 Boeing 747 freighter aircraft for global distribution,” de Juniac continued. “It is therefore essential that we have the qualified workforce in place to ensure a functioning logistics chain.”

During the AGM, officials also pointed out the vital role air transport will play in facilitating the global response to the pandemic, including the timely distribution of vaccines, medicines, testing kits, protective equipment and more.

