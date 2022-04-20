Canada to Continue Enforcing Transportation Mask Mandate
The Canadian government announced on Tuesday that health officials will still require facial coverings on planes and in airports despite the recent court decision in the United States lifting the transportation mandates.
According to Reuters.com, a spokesperson for Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said that masks will still be required for all passengers on Canadian airlines and on flights that depart from or arrive in the country.
In addition, Canada will continue requiring travelers to wear masks and track close contacts for 14 days after arrival. The nation is more supportive of the mandates, as the Canadian Civil Liberties Association has not challenged the requirements in court.
“We are taking a layered approach to keeping travelers safe, and masks remain an incredibly useful tool in our arsenal against COVID-19,” the spokesperson told Reuters.
In the United States, President Joe Biden and his administration said they would appeal a recent federal judge’s decision to void the public transportation mask mandate if officials determine facial coverings are still necessary to keep people safe.
The White House revealed it was deferring the decision to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who will turn the case over to the Justice Department if the agency determines the facial covering protocols are still needed.
While the CDC conducts its study, officials said they still strongly recommend travelers on all forms of public transportation—including on planes and in airports—still wear masks.
In response to the U.S. court ruling, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it would no longer enforce the mask mandate on public transportation.
