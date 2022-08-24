Cancun Increases Airline Seats to Over 9 Million for Upcoming Tourism Season
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 24, 2022
The Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council announced that more than nine million airline seats would be available to travelers heading to Cancun during the upcoming tourist season.
According to the Riviera Maya News, Quintana Roo tourism official Dario Flota Ocampo said at a recent Board of Directors meeting that “the Mexican Caribbean is seven percent higher in the number of passenger arrivals compared to the same period of 2019.”
In total, Flota Ocampo said there were already 9.2 million airplane seats scheduled between September and February 2023, a number that “represents 38 percent more than in the same period three years ago.”
To help generate increased interest in the region ahead of the busy fall and winter seasons, the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council participated in 13 fairs attended by hundreds of travel agencies.
Earlier this week, government officials in Cancun announced the destination has ended the need for arriving travelers to fill out customs (FMM) forms and granted Americans a fast-track entry process.
The U.S. Department of State last week released its annual update to the Travel Advisory for Mexico, upgrading three Mexican states—Nayarit, Estado de Mexico and Coahuila—thanks to improvements in security.
Earlier this month, Mexico's Ministry of Tourism revealed that the country hosted approximately 25.4 million international visitors between January and May, more than 5.2 million more than 2021, representing an increase of 25.9 percent.
