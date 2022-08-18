US State Department Provides Annual Travel Advisory for Mexico Update
The United States Department of State released its annual update to the Travel Advisory for Mexico.
According to U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, three Mexican states—Nayarit, Estado de Mexico and Coahuila—upgraded their level in the 2022 Travel Advisory thanks to improvements in security.
“Without security, there is no prosperity,” Salazar said. “It is important to reaffirm our commitment to citizen safety by providing training and resources to Mexican justice and security institutions and deepening our cooperation. The United States will continue to work with our partners, friends and neighbors as we build a peaceful future together.”
The government also revealed that six Mexican states are on the State Department’s do not travel list for American citizens; Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas. Salazar said the states had a high risk of crime, kidnapping and cartel-related activity.
The advisory also tells Americans to reconsider travel to seven states (including Baja California and Sonora), exercise increased caution when traveling to 17 states (including Quintana Roo) and Mexico City, and use standard precautions when visiting Campeche and Yucatan.
“I will continue to engage personally with all stakeholders and levels of government to advance the U.S.- Mexico shared security agenda,” Salazar continued. “In doing so, I will travel to the regions with security challenges to continue to foster a mutual approach to this shared challenge and help fulfill our countries’ commitments in the July 12th Joint Declaration by Presidents Biden and Lopez Obrador.”
The State Department also updated rules for government employees, who are no longer allowed to travel alone, to remote areas, between cities after dark or in taxis.
