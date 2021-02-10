Barbados Requiring Travelers Wear Tracking Bracelets During Quarantine
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood February 10, 2021
To make sure arriving travelers follow the latest COVID-19 protocols, officials in Barbados are now requiring tourists in the mandatory quarantine program to wear electronic monitoring bracelets.
According to Visit Barbados’ official website, the island nation enacted strict new health and safety travel restrictions that required people arriving from another country to get a negative coronavirus PCR test three days before arrival and another five days after they arrive.
During the period between arrival and the negative results from the second test, travelers are required to quarantine. To ensure visitors follow the rules, they will be forced to wear tracking bracelets.
Officials from Visit Barbados said the bracelets are water- and tamper-resistant and were designed to “keeps travelers and locals safe by ensuring visitors remain within the designated quarantine location.”
Travelers will also be required to download the island’s BIMSafe app, which not only connects to the electronic monitoring bracelets given to them once they arrive, but is also where visitors upload test results, submit daily self-temperature checks, fill out a health questionnaire and log any potential COVID-19 symptoms.
The tourism group revealed Barbados authorities would be notified if visitors try to tamper with their bracelet. Once out of the mandatory quarantine period, travelers will return the bracelets and be able to explore the island as long as they follow all current coronavirus protocols.
As for penalties levied against tourists that break the COVID-19 related rules on the island, officials announced they would fine violators as much as $50,000 or sentence them to one year in prison.
