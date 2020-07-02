CBP Postpones Reopening of Trusted Traveler Program Enrollment Centers
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke July 02, 2020
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced that trusted traveler program enrollment centers will remain temporarily closed until at least August 10.
Prior to Wednesday's postponement, Global Entry and other trusted traveler program enrollment centers were scheduled to reopen on Monday, July 6.
The decision comes amid a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in several states.
Applicants with interviews scheduled now through early August can reschedule their appointments for August 10 or later by logging into their Trusted Traveler Programs account and using the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's online scheduling tool.
In an effort to minimize the impact of the closures, CBP is giving each applicant at least 485 days from the date that their application is conditionally approved to complete the enrollment process.
Travelers who have already initiated the Global Entry application process can complete their enrollment upon arrival at several U.S. airports.
