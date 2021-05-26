Last updated: 07:14 PM ET, Wed May 26 2021

Coffee and Alcohol Service Coming Back to Southwest

Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff May 26, 2021

The cabin of a Southwest Boeing 737 MAX 8
The cabin of a Southwest Boeing 737 MAX 8. (photo courtesy of Ashlee Duncan Smith/Southwest Airlines)

Summer travelers will be welcomed onboard Southwest flights with the return of alcohol and coffee service.

The expanded beverage offering will be available on flights more than 250 miles long and include coffee service and the ability to purchase beer, red wine, white wine, vodka and whiskey.

According to a report in Travel + Leisure, travelers will be able to use drink coupons, including those that expired during the pandemic, to pay for the beverages.

"Bringing back this level of beverage service allows Southwest to provide an enhanced onboard experience for customers traveling with us this summer, and the additional service restores more elements of Southwest hospitality that customers know and love,'' Southwest said in a statement to Travel + Leisure.

Current beverage options include Coke, Diet Coke, 7 Up and water. The airline eliminated beverage service other than water during the pandemic.

With the resumption of alcoholic beverage service, Southwest will once again accept drink coupons, including those that expired during the pandemic.

