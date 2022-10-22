Last updated: 02:03 PM ET, Sat October 22 2022

Commercial Airline Service Returns To Delaware

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli October 22, 2022

Avelo Airlines plane takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport
Avelo Airlines plane takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport. (photo courtesy of Avelo Airlines)

Commercial airline service is returning to the state of Delaware.

A little more than four months after the last commercial flight left Wilmington Airport (ILG) on June 6, upstart budget carrier Avelo Airlines announced this week it will begin flying out of the state via ILG and make Wilmington one of its East Coast bases.

Avelo will begin service in February of 2023.

"The Delaware Valley region wants and deserves more affordable, convenient, and reliable air travel. Avelo was founded with a simple purpose – to Inspire Travel. Our very low fares and nonstop flights to five sun-soaked Florida destinations coupled with the fast and seamless experience at Wilmington Airport will make traveling easier than ever,” Avelo Airlines Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement.

“We appreciate the warm reception and support Avelo is receiving from Delaware Governor John Carney, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and so many other government and business leaders here. We look forward to welcoming everyone aboard Avelo’s first ILG flight in February.”

Delaware is a small state and it's relatively close to major airports in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington. But when Frontier Airlines departed Wilmington earlier this year, it became the only state in the country without major commercial airline service.

In a statement, Carney said, “We’ve made significant infrastructure investments across our state, and we’re pleased to have Avelo join us here in Delaware. Avelo will provide Delawareans and visitors with a convenient way to travel. Thank you to Avelo for choosing Delaware.”

Avelo and another budget carrier, Breeze Airways, burst onto the scene last year offering lower prices out of secondary airports. Breeze also made waves this week by announcing new routes for spring.

Avelo will initially serve five popular nonstop Florida destinations from Delaware – Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

