Breeze Airways To Launch 15 New US Routes in 2023
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti October 22, 2022
Budding low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is expanding its U.S. network for 2023, adding new routes to better over a dozen cities nationwide, including a couple of brand-new destination cities.
The budget airline will add routes from 15 U.S. cities next year, Breeze confirmed to Travel + Leisure (T+L). The move will bring its total number of available nonstop routes up to 99, spanning 33 cities across 19 states. The expansion will also include the addition of two cities Breeze hasn’t served before: Vero Beach, Florida and Cincinnati, Ohio.
“Breeze provides fast, efficient, and affordable air service between underserved city pairs,” Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ president, said in a statement given to T+L. “We’re excited to introduce two new cities to our national route network, as we add routes from 15 cities.”
— Starting in February 2023, the airline will fly from Hartford, Connecticut and Westchester County, New York to Vero Beach, Florida, with fares starting at just $79.
— That same month, it will also start service between Cincinnati, Ohio to Charleston, South Carolina and San Francisco, California, with flights starting at only $39.
— Also in February, the airline will add several other new routes including service from Hartford, Connecticut to Phoenix, Arizona; from Las Vegas, Nevada to San Bernardino, California; and from Phoenix to Richmond, Virginia.
Besides adding new cities to its route map, Breeze is also boosting service to smaller, underserved cities around the country, the kind that can provide excellent low-key, small-town escapes.
Come March 2023, the carrier will introduce a number of additional routes, including from Charleston, South Carolina to Tulsa, Oklahoma and to Huntsville, Alabama; as well as Orlando, Florida to Akron-Canton, Ohio.
Breeze Airways has been making a name for itself during its as-yet brief existence recently claiming a spot among T+L’s “10 Best Domestic Airlines” in the U.S., as voted by its readership.
An endeavor launched by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, Breeze Airways only began operations as recently as May 2021, at which point it was flying 39 routes between 16 cities.
