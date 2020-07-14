Could Delta Avoid Layoffs?
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli July 14, 2020
After all this – after the worst health pandemic in a century, after the airline industry nearly reached rock bottom in capacity on flights, after some carriers were reporting losses of up $100 million a day in April, after needing grants and loans to remain afloat – at least one airline might not have to resort to layoffs this fall.
In a new report from Reuters News Service, Delta Air Lines could avoid an involuntary furloughing of employees thanks to an unexpectedly large demand from workers who are willing to accept a buyout offer from the Atlanta-based carrier.
Delta actually received interest from more than 15,000 employees for early exit deals, one person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Under the terms of accepting grants and loans from the government’s CARES Act stimulus program back in March, it was stipulated that airlines maintain regular staffing until Oct. 1. Most carriers expect to make significant layoffs on that date.
Delta, which declined to comment for the Reuters story, is apparently also looking at extending reduced work hours for employees past September in an effort to save costs.
