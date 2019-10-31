Customs Seizes Over $72,000 in Cash From Traveler at Orlando Airport
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents seized more than $72,000 in unreported currency from a traveler at Orlando International Airport this week.
The traveler allegedly claimed to be in possession of $15,000 initially before later misstating that they had $51,000 in writing. CBP officers ultimately discovered bundles of cash inside of the traveler's backpack, leading to the seizure.
International travelers departing or arriving to the U.S. who are in possession of more than $10,000 or equivalent foreign currency are required to report all of it to CBP as well as complete a Treasury Department Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) form.
Failure to do so could result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest.
"Travelers are given multiple opportunities to make a truthful declaration and must comply with currency reporting regulations and all U.S. laws," said CBP Orlando Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone, in a statement accompanying Tuesday's release. "CBP officers are steadfastly committed to enforcing federal currency reporting laws and over 400 laws on behalf of over 40 other U.S. Government agencies."
CBP seizes roughly $290,000 in unreported or illicit currency nationwide in the average day.
This past summer, CBP officials found $3.4 million worth of counterfeit Gucci belts, Hermes handbags and Fendi shorts at Los Angeles International Airport.
