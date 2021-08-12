Last updated: 11:56 AM ET, Thu August 12 2021

Data Shows COVID-19 Delta Variant Impacting Air Travel Demand

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 12, 2021

A woman wearing a face mask on an airplane
PHOTO: A woman wearing a face mask on an airplane. (photo via exithamster / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Concerns related to the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus are impacting the demand for air travel.

According to ABCNews.com, Southwest Airlines has reported an uptick in cancelations due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, while the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 1.7 million people nationwide on Tuesday, the lowest number of passengers in nearly two months.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Family cooling off in the pool

How Travel Advisors Can Elevate Clients’ Safety

The French Flag waving with Paris and the Eiffel Tower in the background.

How Can Travelers Obtain a French Health Pass?

Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall - Pool

Playa Resorts Continues To Focus on Health and Safety

Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport

Southwest Airlines Lowers Q3 Outlook

Officials from Southwest said they expect the surge in cancellations to continue into September.

Travel booking site Hopper released its full Consumer Airfare Index, which revealed domestic airline bookings have flatlined since the Fourth of July holiday period. International bookings were also lower than projected rates.

“What we saw was that mid-July was one of our best booking weeks ever, so the domestic bookings were really strong in mid-July, but on the domestic front we have seen bookings be pretty flat since then,” Hopper economist Adit Damodarn said.

“We're seeing a significant drop in domestic and international airfare,” Damodarn continued. “It's a little bit more than the seasonality that we have seen in prior years, and so that would suggest to us that there's both the seasonal variation coming off the peak summer travel season, as well as the impact of the delta variant.”

Hopper is reporting a surge in demand this month for its flexible booking options, including a 33 percent increase for the Cancel for Any Reason program and a 9.3 percent increase for the Change for Any Reason program. Another 12 percent are adding a rebooking guarantee.

As for air travel booking prices, travel itinerary app TripActions is reporting the average cost is down $76 from the end of June.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport

Southwest Airlines Lowers Q3 Outlook

Delta Upgrading In-Flight Food, Beverage Service

Spirit Airlines Seems To Have Resolved Its Issues

American, Delta, Southwest Won’t Mandate Vaccines for Workers

Delta Air Lines Sends Care Package to Little Girl Named Delta

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS