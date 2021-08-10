Delta Variant Changing How Americans View Travel
Impacting Travel Donald Wood August 10, 2021
A new study found the Delta variant of COVID-19 is changing the attitudes and planning techniques of American travelers.
According to the latest Longwoods International tracking survey, around 66 percent of respondents have postponed travel specifically due to the coronavirus variant, up from the 25 percent reported two weeks ago.
Another 34 percent of American travelers said the Delta variant would “greatly impact their travel decisions” over the next six months, an increase from the 21 percent reported a month ago in a previous study.
“News of rising numbers infection, hospitalizations and deaths clearly is changing the perception of trip safety for some travelers,” Longwoods International CEO Amir Eylon said. “And reports of so-called ‘breakthrough infections’ among the vaccinated and increasing coronavirus cases among children may also be weighing on travel and travel planning.”
Travelers are also showing less support to opening their own communities to visitors as the number of coronavirus cases rises again, with the numbers falling from 67 percent in favor when asked two months ago to just 47 percent in the latest survey.
As for the number of travelers who feel safe eating in local restaurants and shopping at local retailers, the totals dropped from 74 percent in late June to 60 percent in early August.
