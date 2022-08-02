Delta Air Lines Adds Two Key International Routes
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli August 02, 2022
Delta Air Lines has announced it is adding new international route destinations, with two of them beginning before the end of the year.
The airline said it will begin flying between its headquarters in Atlanta and Cape Town, South Africa, as well as a direct flight from Los Angeles to Tahiti, both beginning on December 17, 2022.
The airline will also add nonstop service from Atlanta to Tel Aviv, Israel, beginning in May 2023.
“Offering our customers new and additional access to these international cultural powerhouses is central to our unwavering commitment to connect the world,” Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Network Planning, said in a statement. “As we continue to invest in our leading-airline position in Atlanta and Los Angeles, we know our customers will enjoy unparalleled connectivity to Delta’s global network, coupled with our award-winning hospitality, whether they’re traveling for business or pleasure.”
With the addition of service to Cape Town, Delta will now have 10 flights every weekday between the U.S. and South Africa including flights to Johannesburg. The launch of additional Tel Aviv service brings the total of weekly Delta flights to Tel Aviv to 13, from three U.S. hubs in Atlanta, Boston and New York by way of JFK.
“Home to the world’s busiest airport, Atlanta is delighted to welcome millions of travelers each year. Whether coming to explore our city’s vibrant culture, the vast array of attractions, or stopping through on a trip, there is something for everyone,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a release. “Delta Air Lines is at the cutting edge of commercial aviation with their latest announcement of groundbreaking services to Tel Aviv and Cape Town from Atlanta. We look forward to extending our hospitality to passengers heading to these destinations and are proud to call Delta Atlanta’s Hometown Airline.”
Added Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles World Airports, said: “International service is recovering at LAX, and we are excited for the addition of new routes to destinations around the globe, providing our guests more vacation and travel options. We are thrilled that Delta is adding a new route to Tahiti, building their service and leveraging our shared investment in our airport facilities, including the incredible new Terminal 3 headhouse we recently opened together at LAX.”
