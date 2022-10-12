Delta Air Lines and Starbucks Launch Loyalty Program Partnership
Delta Air Lines announced a new loyalty reward program partnership for SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards members.
Travelers in the United States who are enrolled in both Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards loyalty programs can link their accounts and earn one mile per $1 spent on eligible purchases at Starbucks.
On days when enrolled members have a scheduled flight with Delta, they will earn double Stars on eligible purchases at participating Starbucks stores. The new benefits are open to currently enrolled members, as well as new members of the companies’ loyalty programs.
“We’re continuing to evolve Delta’s SkyMiles program to give our customers valuable, premium experiences not just on the days they travel but in their everyday lives as well,” Delta Vice President Prashant Sharma said. “Through this new partnership with Starbucks, we can deliver more moments and interactions that matter, both in the air and on the ground.”
Customers who link their accounts through December 31 will earn an additional 500 miles and 150 Stars once they make a qualifying purchase.
Delta SkyMiles is also announcing the addition of Starbucks Stars as a new Choice Benefit for its most loyal travelers, with Diamond and Platinum SkyMiles Members able to select 4,000 Stars as one of their annual Choice Benefits in 2024.
“Starbucks Rewards and Delta SkyMiles are centered on creating moments of meaningful connection, and by bringing together two of the country’s most celebrated loyalty programs we are able to reward our members with more of what they love,” Starbucks Vice President Ryan Butz said.
