Last updated: 12:57 PM ET, Thu July 11 2019

Delta Air Lines Announces Major Growth in Second Quarter

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood July 11, 2019

Delta Aircraft interior (Photo via Delta)
Delta Aircraft interior (Photo via Delta)

Delta Air Lines officials announced Thursday the carrier has posted record revenue and a larger profit margin for the second quarter of 2019.

According to Yahoo Finance, Delta revealed its second-quarter profit jumped 39 percent to $1.44 billion thanks to strong demand brought on by a busy summer travel season. As a result of the higher totals, the carrier raised its full-year earnings forecast.

MORE Airlines & Airports
Airport Security Line

TSA Records Busiest Day in History During Fourth of July...

American Airline plane

Why American Airlines Canceled Around 7,500 Flights in June

Airport No Smoking

Atlanta's Mayor Signs New Ban on Smoking in Airport...

As the airline continues to expand its current service and add new routes, the company reported passengers flew more than 63 billion miles between April and June, which was a 6.3 percent increase over the same period last year.

Delta also announced average occupancy of its flights increased to 88 percent, which means more flights were full and fewer empty seats on journeys scheduled for nights and weekends. In addition, the airline revealed revenue from business-class and other premium passengers increased by 10 percent over 2018.

Another reason behind the recent rise in revenue for Delta has been attributed to the Boeing 737 MAX planes being grounded for other top carriers, including American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.

The resulting cancellations resulted in more travelers flying with Delta and a lower number of available seats that increased the average fare prices for the summer.

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Airport Security Line

TSA Records Busiest Day in History During Fourth of July Weekend

Transportation Security Administration

Why American Airlines Canceled Around 7,500 Flights in June

Atlanta's Mayor Signs New Ban on Smoking in Airport and Public Places

Southwest Extends Flash Sale With Flights From $49

WATCH: Video Shows Plane’s Damaged Engine Before Emergency Landing

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS