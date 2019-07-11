Delta Air Lines Announces Major Growth in Second Quarter
Delta Air Lines officials announced Thursday the carrier has posted record revenue and a larger profit margin for the second quarter of 2019.
According to Yahoo Finance, Delta revealed its second-quarter profit jumped 39 percent to $1.44 billion thanks to strong demand brought on by a busy summer travel season. As a result of the higher totals, the carrier raised its full-year earnings forecast.
As the airline continues to expand its current service and add new routes, the company reported passengers flew more than 63 billion miles between April and June, which was a 6.3 percent increase over the same period last year.
Delta also announced average occupancy of its flights increased to 88 percent, which means more flights were full and fewer empty seats on journeys scheduled for nights and weekends. In addition, the airline revealed revenue from business-class and other premium passengers increased by 10 percent over 2018.
Another reason behind the recent rise in revenue for Delta has been attributed to the Boeing 737 MAX planes being grounded for other top carriers, including American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.
The resulting cancellations resulted in more travelers flying with Delta and a lower number of available seats that increased the average fare prices for the summer.
