Delta Air Lines Announces Upgrades to Airports in LA, NYC and Seattle
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood February 28, 2022
Delta Air Lines announced several major upgrades are coming to the carrier’s hubs in Los Angeles, New York and Seattle.
At Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Delta is working on a multi-year terminal transformation project, dubbed Delta Sky Way at LAX. The first phase is scheduled to open in mid-April at Terminal 3, with consolidated locations for check-in, security and baggage claim.
New facial recognition technology will allow qualifying travelers to check bags, pass through security and board flights through the use of their digital identity. In addition, a new Delta Sky Club at LAX will open at the same time.
Upon completion in 2023, Delta’s $2.3 billion modernization project at the Los Angele facility will upgrade and combine Terminals 2 and 3 into a 27-gate complex.
At New York City’s LaGuardia Airport, Delta passengers will experience a centralized terminal equipped with hands-free bag drop and security check-in. The upgrades are part of the carrier’s $4 billion investment that begins to open in the spring.
Other changes to LaGuardia by the airline as part of the project include a world-class art program, larger gate areas, dining options, service animal relief areas and more. Once complete, the upgrades will consolidate Terminals C and D into a single facility, featuring 37 gates across four concourses and a centralized departures and arrivals hall.
Delta Sky Club members will soon also be able to enjoy the largest Club in Delta's system, opening on LaGuardia’s Terminal C, measuring at 34,000 square feet and seating nearly 600 guests.
At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Delta—the facility’s largest global airline—is working with the Port of Seattle on the construction of a new 450,000-square-foot International Arrivals Facility, which is being designed to enhance the customer experience.
Sea-Tac’s new area is scheduled to open this spring and will increase the airport’s number of international capable gates from 12 to 20 and more than double passenger capacity to 2,600 passengers per hour, up from 1,200 currently.
