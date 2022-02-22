Last updated: 11:25 AM ET, Tue February 22 2022

Delta Air Lines Upgrades FlyReady Travel Requirements Tool

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood February 22, 2022

Delta plane
Delta plane (photo by Eric Bowman)

Delta Air Lines announced new features were being added to its Delta FlyReady dashboard, the carrier’s digital solution that helps verify entry requirements for travelers.

Available through the Delta website and app, the FlyReady tool allows passengers on certain routes to automatically see the entry requirements in place for their destination along with informational resources that outline additional steps that may be needed before departure.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Empire State Building & New York City Skyline

New York City Tourism Hurt by Omicron

A koala in Australia, Regent Seven Seas Cruises

First Tourists in Two Years Land in Australia

Judge with gavel.

Employees Who Sued United Over Vaccine Mandate Get Another Chance

Bahamas, cruise, ship

Is the New CDC COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships a Step...

The software will use SkyMiles profiles and passport information to pre-fill documentation, allow customers to view outbound and inbound requirements immediately after booking and provide an overhauled user interface to create a more responsive experience.

“Preparing for an international trip shouldn’t feel like a scavenger hunt,” Delta Senior Vice President Rhonda Crawford said. “With Delta FlyReady, customers can feel well-prepared and confident knowing the power to manage their travel plans is at their fingertips.”

Travelers who use Delta FlyReady before check-in will also enjoy exclusive benefits at the airport with new dedicated bag drop lanes available at select airports, including facilities in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York and more.

Delta customers should still carry paper copies of test results and other required documentation and be on the lookout for further contact from the airline with instructions on how to access FlyReady in the days leading up to departure.

Last week, Delta announced it would enhance passengers' in-flight experience nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic by resuming hot meal service in first class and bringing back snack options on every flight this winter.

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Delta Air Lines plane.

New Hawaii Routes, Flights From Major US Cities Coming This Fall

Delta Air Lines

Singapore Airlines Rolling Out Blended Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Employees Who Sued United Over Vaccine Mandate Get Another Chance

Delivery Delays From Boeing Again Force American To Trim Schedule

Frontier Airlines Passenger Causes Flight To Be Diverted

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS