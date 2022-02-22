Delta Air Lines Upgrades FlyReady Travel Requirements Tool
Delta Air Lines announced new features were being added to its Delta FlyReady dashboard, the carrier’s digital solution that helps verify entry requirements for travelers.
Available through the Delta website and app, the FlyReady tool allows passengers on certain routes to automatically see the entry requirements in place for their destination along with informational resources that outline additional steps that may be needed before departure.
The software will use SkyMiles profiles and passport information to pre-fill documentation, allow customers to view outbound and inbound requirements immediately after booking and provide an overhauled user interface to create a more responsive experience.
“Preparing for an international trip shouldn’t feel like a scavenger hunt,” Delta Senior Vice President Rhonda Crawford said. “With Delta FlyReady, customers can feel well-prepared and confident knowing the power to manage their travel plans is at their fingertips.”
Travelers who use Delta FlyReady before check-in will also enjoy exclusive benefits at the airport with new dedicated bag drop lanes available at select airports, including facilities in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York and more.
Delta customers should still carry paper copies of test results and other required documentation and be on the lookout for further contact from the airline with instructions on how to access FlyReady in the days leading up to departure.
Last week, Delta announced it would enhance passengers' in-flight experience nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic by resuming hot meal service in first class and bringing back snack options on every flight this winter.
