Delta Air Lines Bringing Back Hot Meals in First Class, Partnering With Instacart
February 18, 2022
Delta Air Lines is enhancing passengers' in-flight experience nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic by resuming hot meal service in first class and bringing back snack options on every flight this winter.
"Starting in March, First Class customers on select flights 900 miles or greater will again enjoy hot meals featuring local ingredients and favorite items," said Allison Ausband, Delta's E.V.P. and Chief Customer Experience Officer. "Menu highlights include ginger beer-braised osso bucco, wild mushroom ravioli, chicken cacciatore and French bread pizza."
"Additionally, customers can enjoy barbecue beef short ribs from Atlanta favorite Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q on select flights departing Atlanta. Our desserts will also delight, with sweets like ricotta cheesecake, frozen Greek yogurt with cherry syrup, and a strawberry, rhubarb and pretzel tart."
"We're also bringing back four snack options to every flight starting this month. You'll be able to choose among Biscoff cookies, almonds, Rold Gold pretzels and USDA-certified organic bars from Kate's Real Food; we’re currently offering their dark chocolate cherry and almond bar," added Ausband.
The airline also announced that it's teaming up with the leading online grocery platform Instacart starting next week, allowing travelers to link their SkyMiles and Instacart accounts to earn miles on purchases, with special earning bonuses for Instacart Express members.
Members will earn one mile for every $1 spent (excluding taxes, tips and fees) with Instacart while Instacart Express Members will earn 1.5 miles for every $1 spent. Additionally, members will receive special access to extended complimentary trials of up to 12 months of Instacart Express, Delta said.
"As we welcome new members to the SkyMiles program at record levels, we know most shop for groceries more often than they fly. This new partnership is a way for us to give our most loyal customers even more value outside of their travel journey," Josh Kaehler, Director of SkyMiles Partnerships at Delta, said in a statement.
The news comes just weeks after Delta announced plans to add new eco-friendly onboard items, including artisan-made amenity kits, recycled bedding, reusable and biodegradable service ware and cutlery and premium canned wine instead of bottles.
