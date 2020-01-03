Last updated: 12:15 PM ET, Fri January 03 2020

Delta Air Lines Employees File Another Lawsuit Over Uniforms

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood January 03, 2020

New Delta flight attendant uniforms premiering May 2018
PHOTO: Delta flight attendant uniforms. (photo courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

Delta Air Lines employees have filed another lawsuit against clothing company Lands' End that claims the uniforms are causing health issues.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the lawsuit was filed in a Wisconsin federal court this week on behalf of over a dozen Delta workers who claim to be negatively impacted by the uniforms designed by Lands' End. Around 64,000 employees wear the attire in question.

The employees involved in the lawsuit claim they have developed difficulty breathing, fatigue, rashes and other health issues since the airline introduced the uniforms last year.

The current lawsuit is the second filed by flight attendants, who claimed in a separate lawsuit from May that the chemicals used in the uniforms to make them “waterproof, anti-static, deodorizing and wrinkle- and stain-resistant” caused allergic reactions among employees.

“Our top priority continues to be the safety of our employees, which is why we invested in a rigorous toxicology study to determine if there was a universal scientific issue with the uniform,” a Delta spokesperson told The AJC. “The results of the study confirm our uniforms meet the highest textile standards—OEKO-TEX—with the exception of the optional flight attendant apron, which we removed from the collection.”

A spokesperson for Lands' End said the company does not comment on pending litigation.

This is not the first time an airline’s employees filed a lawsuit after dealing with adverse health issues associated with a uniform. In 2018, American Airlines employees filed a federal lawsuit claiming the carrier knew the uniforms might be toxic and unsafe to wear before introducing them in September 2016.

