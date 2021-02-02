Delta and Alitalia To Codeshare on COVID-Tested Flights
Delta Air Lines and Italian carrier Alitalia are now codesharing on COVID-tested flights between the two countries, the airlines announced today.
That gives customers the ability to produce a negative COVID-19 test before flying to avoid quarantine in either country. Effective immediately, travelers can book to fly on Alitalia’s dedicated COVID-tested service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International and Delta’s COVID-tested service from Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport with both flying to Rome’s Fiumicino Airport.
“Offering codeshares on our COVID-tested routes between two of the largest airport hubs in the U.S. and Italy is the latest in Delta and Alitalia’s longstanding partnership of delivering choice and convenience for our customers,” Perry Cantarutti, Delta’s Senior Vice President Alliances and International, said in a statement.
“These pilot programs are creating a blueprint for COVID-safe, quarantine-free travel that combines rigorous testing with extensive cleanliness and hygiene measures to help reopen international travel on a broader scale and restart the global economy.”
To fly on Delta and Alitalia’s COVID-tested flights between New York-JFK and Atlanta and Rome, customers will need to test negative for COVID-19 both prior to departure and on arrival in Rome. Eligible customers permitted to travel for essential reasons, such as work, health and education, will be exempt from quarantine on arrival in Italy. Full details of the testing requirements can be found on delta.com.
“By expanding the range of flights to and from Italy that include testing protocols, Alitalia demonstrates its commitment to deliver travel experiences in total safety. We were the first company to introduce COVID- tested flights, with the Rome-Milan route first, then with flights from New York and now from Atlanta, together with our partner Delta,” said Giancarlo Zeni, Alitalia Managing Director.
“We want to help restore confidence to travelers, remembering that the plane remains the safest means of transport, even in this pandemic period. Our instruments and the filters we use inside the aircraft make the air quality comparable to that of a surgical room.”
