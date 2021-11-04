Last updated: 06:28 PM ET, Thu November 04 2021

Delta Bookings Surge Ahead of US Reopening

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Janeen Christoff November 04, 2021

Delta Air Lines plane.
Delta Air Lines plane. (photo via Delta Air Lines Media)

Delta Air Lines is experiencing a surge in bookings ahead of the United States reopening to international travelers on November 8, 2021.

According to the airline, In the six weeks since the U.S reopening was announced, Delta has seen a 450% increase in international point-of-sale bookings versus the six weeks prior to the announcement.

Starting on Monday, international flights are expected to operate at 100 percent capacity with high passenger volume throughout the following weeks.

“This is the start of a new era for travel and for many people around the world who have not been able to see loved ones for almost two years,” said Ed Bastian, Delta’s CEO. “While we have seen many countries reopen their borders to American visitors over the summer, our international customers have not been able to fly with us or visit the U.S. All of that changes now. We’re grateful to the U.S. government for lifting travel restrictions and are looking forward to reuniting families, friends and colleagues over the coming days and weeks.”

Flight DL106 from Sao Paulo to Atlanta is scheduled to be the first of the airline's flights to land following the reopening with the plane touching down at 9:35 a.m.

As the U.S. reopens, Delta is planning to increase its international operations. The airline will add flights this winter from key European cities, including London-Boston, Detroit and New York-JFK, Amsterdam-Boston, Dublin-New York-JFK, Frankfurt-New York-JFK and Munich-Atlanta.

Those coming to the U.S. following the reopening will need to be fully vaccinated. Foreign nationals will be required to show proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Those flying with Delta who are over the age of 2 are still required to wear a face covering, and Delta’s enhanced cleanliness measures remain in place.

Travelers can take advantage of Delta FlyReady and the Delta Discover Map to streamline the travel experience and verify key entry requirements, including COVID-19 vaccination certificates and negative COVID-19 test results, starting on November 8.

