Delta Simplifying Entry Requirements Ahead of International Travel Reopening
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood November 03, 2021
As international travelers prepare to once again visit the United States on November 8, Delta Air Lines announced it would simplify COVID-19 vaccine and other related entry requirements during booking, check-in and beyond through new experiences.
With Delta FlyReady and the Delta Discover Map, travelers will have the proper tools to plan, prepare and go ahead of the busy holiday travel season.
Passengers on international flights headed to the U.S. will be able to use the built-in functionality in Delta FlyReady to directly upload and verify key entry requirements, including COVID-19 vaccination certificates and negative COVID-19 test results, starting on November 8.
“In the months ahead, many of our customers will be traveling to the U.S. for the first time since before the pandemic – reuniting with family members, friends or colleagues and reclaiming the joy of travel,” Delta senior vice president Rhonda Crawford said.
“And though international travel looks a lot different these days, we’ve listened to customers to make updates that will give them more personalized and better access to the information they say is important – removing the guesswork from travel plans and making room for them to enjoy their journey,” Crawford continued.
The airline is also preparing updates to the Delta Discover Map will allow customers to conveniently filter destinations based on health requirements, including vaccination status.
Since being introduced nearly one year ago, customers have relied on the Delta Discover Map as a key resource to gain insight into rapidly changing entry restrictions, local health guidelines and links to necessary forms and applications needed to travel internationally.
