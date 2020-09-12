Delta CEO Talks No Change Fees and Safety in Latest Message to Customers
Delta Air Lines
Rich Thomaselli
September 12, 2020
In his latest recurring email communications with loyal customers, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian stressed that the carrier’s recent decision to join United in eliminating change fees will create more flexibility for fliers.
“When planning travel, you want to easily book, change or cancel your plans with peace of mind. That’s why we’ve extended our change fee waiver for all tickets purchased through the end of the year,” Bastian wrote. “Beyond 2020, we’ve eliminated change fees permanently for tickets purchased for travel within the U.S., with the exception of Basic Economy. Know that we’re always evaluating our policies to deliver the flexibility and superior experience you expect.”
The CEO also talked about an elevated standard of care, from the moment you arrive at the airport to when you reach your destination.
“You can rest assured that your belongings will be cleaner and safer than ever before as they pass through security at select Delta hub airports in new antimicrobial bins that prevent the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms,” he wrote.
Delta is rolling out bins at automated screening lanes in Atlanta, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia and New York-JFK starting this week and will continue to evaluate opportunities for expansion to other airports.
A recent study conducted in partnership with Georgia Institute of Technology measured the number and concentration of fine particles in the air across a variety of locations in July 2020, including on board Delta aircraft at altitude and in other indoor spaces, The data showed that the air in flight is many times cleaner than the air sampled in other indoor locations, like restaurants, homes and grocery stores.
“We’ve put more than 100 measures in place to ensure a safe experience for you and our employees, so you can feel confident when you’re ready to fly,” Bastian said.
