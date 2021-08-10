Delta Continues To Add More Entertainment Options
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli August 10, 2021
Delta Air Lines today announced new additions to its seatback ‘Delta Studio’ entertainment options, including new partnerships with Starz and KidNation.
The airline now features more than 240 films, 390 television episodes and new podcasts for customers to choose from in August and September.
“Our dedication to bringing the very best entertainment onboard is never-ending,” Jaclyn Gonzales, Manager – In-Flight Entertainment, said in a statement. “Whether it’s binging a full season of a favorite TV show or discovering a new feature film, our team has hand-picked the perfect selection of entertainment to ensure customers have something new to enjoy when flying on Delta.”
There are 16 new releases spanning action, comedy, documentary and drama genres, including “A Quiet Place Part II,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” “City of Lies” and “Here Today.”
TV shows are getting a refresh as well with Delta adding 182 new episodes of top shows onboard – including content from premium network Starz now available free of charge through Delta Studio. Customers can enjoy the new partnership with a feature collection including “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Hightown,” “Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult,” “The Spanish Princess” and “Party Down.”
Ahead of the Emmys in September, customers can catch up on several Emmy-nominated titles on their next flight, including “RuPaul’s Drag Race” from MTV Entertainment Group, as well as Hulu Originals “The Handmaids Tale” and “Shrill,” among others.
