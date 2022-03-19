Delta Employees Get First Pay Raise Since Pre-Pandemic
Rich Thomaselli March 19, 2022
Delta Air Lines employees are getting a raise.
Delta announced this week that all 75,000 employees will receive a four percent pay increase – the first bump in wages in almost two-and-a-half years dating back even before the start of the pandemic, according to CNBC.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian called the increase “well-deserved.”
“We’ve come a long way since the darkest days of 2020,” Bastian said in an employee memo announcing the pay increases that was obtained by CNBC.
With COVID-19 cases dropping and demand for air travel still high despite rising fuel prices, it appeared to be the right time to start with pay raises again. A Delta spokesman told CNBC the pay raise was part of its regular increases the airline offered workers prior to the pandemic.
“Delta has a long track record of taking care of our people, and as the CEO said, this is a well-deserved base pay increase for our people who continue to excel at safely taking care of our customers with a travel experience that sets us apart,” the spokesman said.
