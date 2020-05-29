Delta Extends Change-Fee Waiver Through June 30
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Lauren Bowman May 29, 2020
Air travel is starting to come back, but that doesn’t mean travelers aren’t wary about taking to the skies again. Delta Airlines is making things easier for those still skeptical about whether they should snag up the latest deals.
Customers who booked with the carrier by April 17, 2020, for travel between now and September 30, 2020, can now re-book their travel up until September 30, 2022. Furthermore, those who have had their flight canceled from March 2020 until September 2020 will also be able to re-book their future travels through September 30, 2022.
In addition to this change-fee waiver, Delta is also capping its fares through the end of June for flights throughout the U.S. and Canada. What this means is customers don’t have to be worried about price gauging as they begin to book tickets for summer travel.
Travelers can also rest assured that the carrier is doing all they can to create a safe and clean environment for everyone on every flight by capping plane capacities and ensuring that every middle seat is left vacant. Every flight is also being sanitized with electrostatic sprayers before boarding begins, passengers are boarding back-to-front, HEPA filters are cleaning the cabin air and all customers are required to wear face masks.
