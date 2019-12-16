Delta Gives In-Flight Entertainment a Disney Upgrade
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Janeen Christoff December 16, 2019
Delta Air Lines is upgrading its in-flight entertainment through a new partnership with Disney+.
Passengers can now enjoy a selection of movies and television shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic at 30,000 feet.
“We know how much our customers value entertainment on board,” said Ekrem Dimbiloglu, director—onboard product and brand experience. “That’s why we have installed seatback screens in over 700 aircraft and continue to forge partnerships with entertainment giants like The Walt Disney Company to bring more diversity and variety to the entertainment options we offer in flight.”
Guests can take advantage of a selection of shows from the streaming service free of charge in all classes of service. The Disney+ catalog joins the more than 3,000 movies, shows and music options that is already available through Delta Studio.
Travelers on flights without seatback entertainment devices can also stream Delta Studio with their personal devices on the airline's entire mainline fleet and most regional aircraft.
The current selections in December include top titles such as Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Coco, Finding Nemo, Free Solo, Frozen, The Little Mermaid, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Up, Toy Story 3 and more.
