Last updated: 01:45 PM ET, Mon July 26 2021

Delta Increases Flights for Canada Reopening

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Janeen Christoff July 26, 2021

The Toronto skyline at dusk.
The Toronto skyline at dusk. (Photo via diegograndi / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

As Canada reopens, Delta is ramping up operations to its most popular destinations.

The airline is adding more than 1,000 seats to the country's biggest markets. Travelers can take advantage of nonstop, easy access from multiple U.S. hubs to Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal, as well as restarted service to Winnipeg. Toronto will see the largest increase, growing to 10 daily flights in September.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
Spirit Airlines plane.

New Nonstop Spirit Airlines Flights Coming Soon to Atlantic City

Frontier aircraft

Frontier Airlines Announces 21 New Routes From Atlanta, Dallas...

Airbus A321 Long Range

American Airlines, JetBlue Expand Partnership Ahead of Fall,...

United Airlines planes parked at gates at Newark Liberty International Airport

United Adds Almost 150 Flights To Warm-Weather Spots This Winter

“We’ve looked forward to the vital gateways between these two countries reopening and ensured that our customers have the choice and connectivity they need when booking their trips,” said Joe Esposito, S.V.P. – Network Planning. “As with everything Delta does, our customer-first approach is key to rebuilding the network and delivering a seamless travel experience with our global partners.”

Delta Medallion Members will be able to enjoy reciprocal benefits from partner airline WestJet, making travel even easier. Delta is also making the customer experience more enjoyable with advanced high-speed Wi-Fi and premium meals, snacks and beverage service.

Travelers heading to Canada will need proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a negative test taken within 72 hours of departure. Customers returning to the U.S. will need a negative test within 72 hours to reenter the U.S.

For more information on Delta Air Lines, Canada

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport

Southwest Airlines Partners With Sabre, Now Offering Flights...

Sabre Travel Network

American Airlines To Expand Its Hub in Charlotte

Report: There Is Little Prosecution of Unruly Airline Passengers

Airline Crew Forced To Sleep On Plane After Flight Diverted

Southwest Airlines Commits To “Do Better”

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS