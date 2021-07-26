Delta Increases Flights for Canada Reopening
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Janeen Christoff July 26, 2021
As Canada reopens, Delta is ramping up operations to its most popular destinations.
The airline is adding more than 1,000 seats to the country's biggest markets. Travelers can take advantage of nonstop, easy access from multiple U.S. hubs to Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal, as well as restarted service to Winnipeg. Toronto will see the largest increase, growing to 10 daily flights in September.
“We’ve looked forward to the vital gateways between these two countries reopening and ensured that our customers have the choice and connectivity they need when booking their trips,” said Joe Esposito, S.V.P. – Network Planning. “As with everything Delta does, our customer-first approach is key to rebuilding the network and delivering a seamless travel experience with our global partners.”
Delta Medallion Members will be able to enjoy reciprocal benefits from partner airline WestJet, making travel even easier. Delta is also making the customer experience more enjoyable with advanced high-speed Wi-Fi and premium meals, snacks and beverage service.
Travelers heading to Canada will need proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a negative test taken within 72 hours of departure. Customers returning to the U.S. will need a negative test within 72 hours to reenter the U.S.
Comments
