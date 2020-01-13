Last updated: 02:02 PM ET, Mon January 13 2020

Delta Makes Quarter-Million Dollar Pledge to Support Australia

Delta Air Lines

Delta Boeing 767-332ER taxiing towards the airport runway
PHOTO: Delta Boeing 767-332ER taxiing towards the airport runway.

The ongoing bushfires in Australia have been devastating, to say the least, with at least 24 reported deaths, more than 2,000 homes lost, and hundreds of thousands – if not in the millions – of animals killed.

Some 12 million acres have been affected, drawing worldwide attention.

Now Delta Air Lines is doing its part to contribute to fight the devastation.

The Atlanta-based carrier announced Monday it will donate $250,000 to the American Red Cross in support of the Australian Red Cross as part of disaster response and humanitarian relief.

“The record-breaking bushfires have been devastating for many Australians, and Delta has partnered with the American Red Cross and the Australian Red Cross to target resources to help provide immediate assistance to those areas hardest hit,” Tad Hutcheson, Managing Director of Community Engagement for Delta, said in a statement.

The collaboration is nothing new.

The American Red Cross is Delta's longest-standing nonprofit partner, which has allowed the airline, its employees and customers to help people in need since 1941. Delta employees participate in corporate blood drives throughout the year, making Delta the largest corporate sponsor of American Red Cross blood drives with 13,064 pints collected in the fiscal year 2019.

Delta customers can support the disaster relief efforts in Australia by donating through Delta-branded microsite partnership with the American Red Cross, which is working with the Australian Red Cross.

Customers also can donate miles to the American Red Cross through its SkyWish program, the charitable arm of Delta's SkyMiles frequent flyer program. It allows Delta and its SkyMiles members to donate miles to charitable organizations worldwide.

Rich Thomaselli
