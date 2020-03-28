Delta Offering Free Flights For Medical Volunteers
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli March 28, 2020
Delta Air Lines on Friday announced it will offer free flights to eligible medical volunteers traveling to Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan to bolster the fight against the coronavirus.
“We are witnessing the heroic efforts of our medical professionals around the world as they combat COVID-19, and we have deep gratitude for their selfless sacrifice,” Bill Lentsch, Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer, said in a statement. “Air travel plays a significant role in making connections in both good and challenging times, and our hope is that offering free travel gives more of these professionals the ability to help in critical areas of the U.S.”
Report: 51 Hotels in Cancun, Riviera Maya Currently ClosedDestination & Tourism
Airlines Say Stimulus Not A Cure-All For Waning DemandAirlines & Airports
Travel Industry Leaders React to Stimulus BillTravel Agent
Disneyland and Walt Disney World Closed Until Further NoticeDestination & Tourism
The Atlanta-based carrier said it will also consider expanding the program to California, Washington and New York, which is now the epicenter of the virus.
“Delta is a great member of the Georgia corporate family and their willingness to go above and beyond to assist medical professionals in this difficult time should be applauded,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. “We look forward to working with Delta and all Georgia businesses in coordination with the Coronavirus Task Force to take the fight to COVID-19.”
“Right now, we need as many medical professionals as we can get in Louisiana, and this generous support from Delta will help these heroes get here to care for our people as we fight COVID-19 in New Orleans and elsewhere in our state,” said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. “I thank Delta for stepping up and for being a good corporate partner to help Louisiana during this trying time.”
Medical volunteers interested in this program should contact the state offices below to determine their eligibility based on each state’s specific needs. Eligibility and volunteer program details are being managed by the states and will be communicated to participants once approved by the states.
Once eligible candidates are identified, Delta will work with the state and local government offices to make flight reservations. The flights will be offered during the month of April to start and can be booked up to three days in advance of travel.
In Georgia: Interested individuals can learn more by reaching out to providers@gema.ga.gov.
In Louisiana: Contact the Louisiana Hospital Association at LHA-HealthPro@lhaonline.org.
In Michigan: Volunteers can visit Michigan.gov for more information.
“Our health care professionals are on the front lines every day helping people fight COVID-19, and they deserve all of our support during this crisis,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Delta’s action will help our hospitals and health care providers address the influx of COVID-19 patients and help us all bend the curve and slow the spread of this virus. Additionally, I will continue to work to ensure more medical supplies and personal protective equipment reaches our health care professionals so they can protect themselves and their loved ones.”
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS