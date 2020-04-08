Last updated: 12:20 PM ET, Wed April 08 2020

Delta Reducing Passengers, Blocking Middle Seats to Combat COVID-19

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Patrick Clarke April 08, 2020

Delta Air Lines Boeing 767
PHOTO: Delta Air Lines Boeing 767. (photo via Sjo/iStock Unreleased)

Delta Air Lines is implementing new policies in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Starting April 13 through May 31, Delta will reduce the number of passengers on each flight; block middle seats in Main Cabin, Delta Comfort+ and Delta Premium Select across all of its flights and pause automatic, advance Medallion Complimentary Upgrades, the carrier announced on Wednesday.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Aurora Expeditions

Antarctic Cruise to Be Evacuated Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
American Airlines jets at Los Angeles International Airport

American Airlines Updates Travel Waiver Policies

Airlines & Airports
American Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Main Cabin Interior

Some Flights Are Flying With Just One Passenger Each

Airlines & Airports
Walt Disney World entrance

Bob Iger Says Disney Parks Considering Screening Guests for...

Entertainment

"Customers who want to practice responsible social distancing can explore options via the Fly Delta App or at Delta.com. Customers who prefer to be seated directly next to travel companions and family members or needing additional assistance should contact reservations ahead of travel or talk to a Delta agent upon arriving at the gate," the airline stated.

The temporary changes come on the heels of the new Delta Clean standard established for the long term, which includes efforts to streamline food and beverage service onboard all flights to decrease touchpoints between customers and crew; boarding customers 10 at a time; helping passengers find new seats while complying with weight-and-balance restrictions at 10,000 feet and extending travelers' ability to plan, re-book and travel for up to two years.

Delta added that customers still need to be seated within the same class of service and within three rows, whether in front or behind, their assigned seat to ensure a balanced distribution of weight inside the cabin for safe aircraft operation.

The airline also recently donated 200,000 pounds of food to hospitals and community food banks

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Boeing facility in Everett, Washington

Boeing Making Additional Software Changes to Grounded 737 MAX

American Airlines Updates Travel Waiver Policies

Some Flights Are Flying With Just One Passenger Each

United Faces Class-Action Lawsuit

US DOT Eases Rules for Airlines Applying for Financial Assistance

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS