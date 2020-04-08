Delta Reducing Passengers, Blocking Middle Seats to Combat COVID-19
Patrick Clarke April 08, 2020
Delta Air Lines is implementing new policies in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Starting April 13 through May 31, Delta will reduce the number of passengers on each flight; block middle seats in Main Cabin, Delta Comfort+ and Delta Premium Select across all of its flights and pause automatic, advance Medallion Complimentary Upgrades, the carrier announced on Wednesday.
"Customers who want to practice responsible social distancing can explore options via the Fly Delta App or at Delta.com. Customers who prefer to be seated directly next to travel companions and family members or needing additional assistance should contact reservations ahead of travel or talk to a Delta agent upon arriving at the gate," the airline stated.
The temporary changes come on the heels of the new Delta Clean standard established for the long term, which includes efforts to streamline food and beverage service onboard all flights to decrease touchpoints between customers and crew; boarding customers 10 at a time; helping passengers find new seats while complying with weight-and-balance restrictions at 10,000 feet and extending travelers' ability to plan, re-book and travel for up to two years.
Delta added that customers still need to be seated within the same class of service and within three rows, whether in front or behind, their assigned seat to ensure a balanced distribution of weight inside the cabin for safe aircraft operation.
The airline also recently donated 200,000 pounds of food to hospitals and community food banks
