Delta Extends Medallion Status and SkyMiles Benefits Amid COVID-19
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Laurie Baratti April 05, 2020
Delta Air Lines is doing its best to reassure its loyal customers during this time of unprecedented upheaval in the air travel industry. As the COVID-19 pandemic has effectively halted travel and thrown people’s future travel plans into question, Delta is making sure that members are able to preserve their statuses and benefits until after the crisis has passed.
“As coronavirus continues to dramatically impact travel across the globe, you don’t have to worry about your benefits – they’ll be extended so you can enjoy them when you are ready to travel again,” said Sandeep Dube, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Customer Engagement and Loyalty, and CEO of Delta Vacations. “We are continuously monitoring how coronavirus impacts travel and will make additional adjustments to support our customers’ needs as the pandemic evolves.”
The following adjustments will be applied by Delta automatically over the coming weeks, with no action needed from customers:
Medallion Members:
—All 2020 Medallion Statuses for will be automatically extended through the 2021 Medallion Year.
—All Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) from 2020 are being rolled over to 2021 to qualify for 2022 Medallion Status.
Delta Sky Club Individual and Executive memberships with currently set to expire March 1, 2020, or later are entitled to six additional months of Delta Sky Club access beyond their expiration date.
Delta SkyMiles American Express Card Members:
For members with any of the following in their SkyMiles “My Wallet”, which are still valid or have expired since March 1, 2020, Delta is extending their expiration dates:
—Delta SkyMiles Gold Card Members with a $100 Delta flight credit will have their current expiration date extended by more six months.
—Delta SkyMiles Platinum Card Members with Companion Certificates that have an expiration date between March 1 and June 30, 2020, will now be able to use them when they book and fly by December 31, 2020. Those that expire between July 1, 2020, and April 1, 2021, will have six extra months added onto their current expiration date.
—Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card Members with Companion Certificates having an expiration date between March 1 and June 30, 2020, can use them when they book and fly by Dec. 31, 2020; and those that are currently to expire between July 1, 2020, and April 1, 2021, will be given an additional six months beyond their current expiration date.
—Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card Members will also be afforded a six-month extension to use their Delta Sky Club One-Time Guest Passes beyond their current expiration dates.
SkyMiles Members:
For members with any of the following in their SkyMiles profile “My Wallet”, which are valid now or expired since March 1, 2020, Delta is will be extending their expiration dates:
—Upgrade Certificates or $200 Travel Vouchers set to expire between March 1 and June 30, 2020, will now be available for use when booking and flying by December 31, 2020. Upgrade Certificates or $200 Travel Vouchers that expire after June 30, 2020, will receive an additional six months’ validity beyond their current expiration date.
—SkyMiles Select members’ Priority Boarding benefit and any unused drink vouchers will also receive a six-month extension of expiration.
For more information, visit delta.com.
