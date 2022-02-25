Last updated: 02:49 PM ET, Fri February 25 2022

Delta Suspends Aeroflot Codeshare

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Janeen Christoff February 25, 2022

Delta Air Lines plane.
Delta Air Lines plane. (photo via Delta Air Lines Media)

Delta Air Lines has suspended its codeshare agreement with Russian airline Aeroflot.

In a statement released by Delta, the airline said that its code has been removed from all of the Russian national airline's services.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Marriott Hotel city

Marriott Executive Talks COVID Impact, Hotel Outlook in 2022,...

TSA Precheck and Global Entry line

TSA PreCheck Program Expands to First International Destination

Walt Disney World Resort, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

gallery icon Photo Tour of Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galactic...

Man, travelers, laptop, work, workcation, bleisure, tropics, tropical, island

Turns Out, ‘Workcations’ Don’t Solve...

Stonehenge, United Kingdom.

The Most in Demand Travel Attractions According to TikTok

"We have removed our code from Aeroflot-operated services beyond Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport and removed Aeroflot’s code from Delta-operated services from Los Angeles and New York-JFK. Accommodations will be made for customers affected by these changes," said a statement from Delta.

Delta does not fly to Russia or Ukraine. On February 24, 2022, Ukraine officially closed its airspace to civilian flights as Russia began invading the country.

Neighboring countries Belarus and Moldova have also closed their airspace.

Cruise lines have also canceled port stops to Russia and Ukraine.

For more information on Delta Air Lines, United States, Russia

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
TSA Precheck and Global Entry line

TSA PreCheck Program Expands to First International Destination

JetBlue Promotes Jonathan Weiner to Vice President

Delta CEO Continues Push for National No-Fly List

Frontier Airlines Announces New Flights Between Jamaica, Miami

Low-Cost Carrier PLAY Adding Winter Flights to US From Europe

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS