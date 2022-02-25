Delta Suspends Aeroflot Codeshare
February 25, 2022
Delta Air Lines has suspended its codeshare agreement with Russian airline Aeroflot.
In a statement released by Delta, the airline said that its code has been removed from all of the Russian national airline's services.
"We have removed our code from Aeroflot-operated services beyond Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport and removed Aeroflot’s code from Delta-operated services from Los Angeles and New York-JFK. Accommodations will be made for customers affected by these changes," said a statement from Delta.
Delta does not fly to Russia or Ukraine. On February 24, 2022, Ukraine officially closed its airspace to civilian flights as Russia began invading the country.
Neighboring countries Belarus and Moldova have also closed their airspace.
Cruise lines have also canceled port stops to Russia and Ukraine.
