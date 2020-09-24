Delta to Extend Loyalty Benefits Into 2021
September 24, 2020
Delta announced it is extending some loyalty benefits put in place this year into 2021 to allow more SkyMiles Members the opportunity to use the benefits they earned but were not able to this year because of COVID-19.
All SkyMiles Members will have any change or cancellation fees waived for flights booked from March 2020 through to the end of this year. Cancellation or changes made to flights purchased using miles will no longer result in the loss of those miles.
Delta SkyMiles American Express Members will also have various benefits extended to Dec. 31, 2021, depending on their membership level. Delta Skyclub Memberships that were active as of March 1, 2020, will be extended to June 30, 2021.
“From extended loyalty benefits to improving award travel, customers now have even more flexibility for upcoming trips and more time to enjoy benefits when they’re ready to travel again,” said Sandeep Dube, Senior Vice President – Customer Engagement and Loyalty, and CEO of Delta Vacations.
“We are dedicated to ensuring customers’ health and safety during travel above all else, and these changes show how we are continuing to find new ways to be there for them as the pandemic continues.”
The airline extended flight credits and Medallion Members’ status into 2021 back in April, along with many other airlines who did the same.
Now, the airline has simplified and extended many of the benefits that would normally go unused because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These new changes will go into effect automatically over the next couple of months.
For a full list of benefits according to your SkyMiles membership level, please visit News.Delta.com.
