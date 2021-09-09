Delta's SkyTeam Commits to IATA Gender Equality Pledge
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Lacey Pfalz September 09, 2021
All of Delta’s 19 SkyTeam member airlines, including airlines like Air France, Korean Air, LATAM Airlines and more, have committed to the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) 25by2025 initiative to promote gender equality in the workplace.
25by2025 was launched in 2019 as a voluntary pledge to increase the number of women in senior positions and under-represented areas of the airline industry’s workforce by 25 percent or up to 25 percent by 2025. So far, 62 airlines and air travel industry companies have signed the pledge.
To demonstrate why the initiative is necessary, data compiled by IATA found that in 2018, only 5.18 percent of the world's pilots were women and that less than three percent of airline companies' CEOs were women, too.
SkyTeam airline members have committed to increasing gender equality, publishing annual reports on diversity metrics and increasing female nominations from their airlines for IATA governance roles to a minimum of 25 percent.
The SkyTeam also plans on launching a year-long development program for female leaders throughout all of its airlines later this year, called the RISE Leadership Program. It will provide development opportunities, mentorship and coaching women in the industry. Sponsors of this program include Anne Rigail, CEO of Air France.
“SkyTeam members unanimously support IATA’s 25by2025 initiative, working to close the gender gap to ensure greater representation for women in our industry and to better reflect the diversity of our customers,” said Kristin Colvile, SkyTeam CEO and first female CEO of a global airline alliance.
“SkyTeam and its members are also working on a variety of programs and resources, including leadership and network development, to nurture female talent, increase the number of women in senior executive positions and help encourage future generations of women to choose aviation as a career,” continued Colvile.
For more information, please visit IATA’s website.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS