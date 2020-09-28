Denver Airport Introduces New App to Limit Contact Amid COVID-19
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke September 28, 2020
Denver International Airport is making air travel safer and more comfortable during the COVID-19 pandemic through a brand new app.
VeriFLY allows travelers to reserve a specific time to pass through TSA screening and board a socially distant train car to their concourse ahead of their flight.
"VeriFLY is a new airport experience that brings less contact and congestion, and more safety and speed. It is only available at DEN and is perfect for health-conscious passengers looking for a little more confidence in their journey through the airport," the airport's website states. "Passengers at higher risk of contracting illnesses are encouraged to take advantage of this free program, which allows you to make a reservation to access a dedicated TSA screening lane and a reserved limited-capacity train car to the concourse."
Travelers can simply download the VeriFLY app, create an account and reserve a 15-minute window for screening ahead of their travel date to minimize contact and congestion prior to their flight.
App users will arrive at the VeriFLY lane at the south screening checkpoint at their reserved time where they access either standard or expedited (PreCheck) TSA screening lanes. Afterward, travelers using VeriFLY will board a reserved train car with a limited number of other VeriFLY travelers for a socially distant ride to their concourse.
Eligible travelers are required to complete a health and temperature screening on the day of travel and must also wear a face mask or acceptable covering. Users should keep in mind that they'll still need to check-in with their airline online within 24 hours of departure and drop their bags off with their carrier if necessary.
Click here to view the helpful VeriFLY Quick Start Guide.
For more information on Denver, Colorado
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS