Do You Have Your REAL ID? The Deadline Is Fast Approaching
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti December 04, 2022
Yes, it’s really happening this time. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will begin enforcing its new REAL ID requirement for U.S. travelers taking domestic flights or entering federal facilities on May 2, 2023.
As of that date, every American traveler 18 years of age and older will have to provide a state-issued, enhanced driver’s license or identification card, or another TSA-acceptable form of identification (e.g., a passport).
Long story short, the infamous 9/11 terrorist attacks spurred a push by Congress at the time to update the minimum standards for driver’s licenses and state IDs with the goal of strengthening security on domestic flights and at government facilities.
The REAL ID Act was actually passed in 2005, but it has taken federal and state governments this long to coordinate the planning and production of these documents to meet the upgraded federal standards that it set.
Thanks to the pandemic, the REAL ID requirement’s enforcement deadline has already been pushed back more than once. So, if you haven’t applied for one yet, it’s time to get moving.
All 50 states, the District of Columbia and four of five U.S. territories covered by the REAL ID Act and related regulations are now compliant with security standards, and are issuing REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards.
It's worth noting that the states are still permitted to issue driver’s licenses and ID cards that aren’t REAL ID documents, so it’s important to ensure that you specifically request a REAL ID from your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
It’s especially important to verify that you’re getting the new REAL ID, as the REAL ID-compliant enhanced cards themselves don’t look too much different from the old driver’s licenses and their appearances will vary in accordance with the style of the state that’s issuing them.
However, REAL IDs are marked with a gold, black or white star in the upper right-hand corner of the card—except for California, where the star is positioned inside the image of the state (now extinct) grizzly bear.
According to Yahoo News, Americans with TSA PreCheck or who are enrolled in CLEAR will still be required to provide a REAL ID, or another acceptable and valid form of identification (listed here) in order to pass through TSA airport checkpoints.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS