easyJet Grounds Entire Fleet Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
Airlines & Airports Mackenzie Cullen March 30, 2020
Between the heavy travel restrictions and self-quarantines that have been put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, easyJet has decided to ground its entire fleet until further notice.
“As a result of the unprecedented travel restrictions imposed by governments in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the implementation of national lockdowns across many European countries, EasyJet has, today, fully grounded its entire fleet of aircraft,” a spokesperson for the airline said a statement with Fox News.
For the next two months, crew members and easyJet employees will be paid 80 percent of their average wages, effective April 1.
"I am extremely proud of the way in which people across EasyJet have given their absolute best at such a challenging time, including so many crew who have volunteered to operate rescue flights to bring our customers home,” Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, said in the Monday statement. “We are working tirelessly to ensure that EasyJet continues to be well positioned to overcome the challenges of coronavirus."
In the meantime, easyJet has asked loyal customers and those affected by the temporary grounding to remain patient.
“For customers on canceled flights, please remember that you do not have to contact us prior to your original flight date. Please be assured that your entitlements in case of canceled flights are available for up to a year after your flight was originally due to depart,” the carrier wrote via Twitter.
With little demand for commercial flights during the pandemic, the airline has instead been using its resources to launch over 650 rescue flights to return over 45,000 people to their home countries. easyJet’s last rescue flight flew out on March 29, though the airline will continue to work with government agencies to operate further potential rescue flights in the future.
Comments
