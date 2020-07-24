Emirates Will Cover Customers’ COVID-19 Medical and Quarantine Costs
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti July 24, 2020
The United Arab Emirates’ flag carrier, Emirates airline, has just announced a bold, first-of-its-kind initiative to boost customers’ confidence in flying by pledging to cover passengers’ medical expenses and quarantine costs if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 in the course of their travels.
Effective immediately, this perk is being provided at no additional cost to customers flying with Emirates through October 30, 2020, regardless of travel class or destination, and is valid for 31 days from the time that they fly the first portion of their journey, even if they are continuing on to other cities or destinations afterward.
Coverage is being offered for medical bills available up to €150,000 ($173,000) and quarantine-related costs of up to €100 ($116) per day for fourteen days. Customers booking for travel through October 31 don’t need to register or fill out additional forms to benefit from the policy, and will be automatically enrolled upon booking.
Emirates Group Chairman and Chief Executive, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said: “Emirates is proud to lead the way in boosting confidence for international travel. We know people are yearning to fly as borders around the world gradually re-open, but they are seeking flexibility and assurances should something unforeseen happen during their travel.”
He added: “Emirates has worked hard to put in place measures at every step of the customer journey to mitigate risk of infection, and we have also revamped our booking policies to offer flexibility. We are now taking it to the next level, by being the first in the industry to offer our customers free global cover for COVID-19 medical expenses and quarantine costs should they incur these costs during their travel. It is an investment on our part, but we are putting our customers first, and we believe they will welcome this initiative.”
Eligible customers who may become diagnosed with COVID-19 can call Emirates’ dedicated hotline to avail themselves of this assistance or visit its coverage website to obtain further details.
For more information, visit emirates.com/COVID19assistance.
