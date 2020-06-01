Emirates Announces Firing Employees Amid the Pandemic
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti June 01, 2020
Emirates Airline, the last holdout among the Gulf region's three major East-West carriers in retaining its workforce announced on May 31, 2020, that it had fired an undisclosed number of employees, due to the near-shutdown of global air travel amid COVID-19.
The other two—Abu Dhabi’s Etihad and Doha-based Qatar Airways—had already scaled back in terms of staffing as the virus spread, virtually eliminating passenger demand and causing international borders to slam shut.
New Zealand Reconnects With the World Through New Global CampaignDestination & Tourism
NCL Details How Cruising Will Change in COVID-19 EraCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Alaska Airlines Announces New Mileage Plan PromotionsAirlines & Airports
While Emirates has been applauded during the pandemic for continuing to run repatriation flights around the globe, as well as delivering cargo and critical supplies, it has been dramatically affected by the halting of international passenger travel, just like the rest of the world’s airlines.
In a statement, the company said, “We have endeavored to sustain the current family as is...but have come to the conclusion that we, unfortunately, have to say goodbye to a few of the wonderful people that worked with us.”
Without revealing any particulars of the mass firing, Emirates assured that those being axed from its workforce would be treated, “with fairness and respect.”
ABC News reported that to try and balance some of the immense losses the airline continues to suffer, Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, injected an undisclosed amount of equity into its operations back in March.
Although the flag carrier, owned by a Dubai sovereign wealth fund, had already reduced its staff members’ pay during the course of the global health crisis.
Meanwhile, Emirates’ home base, Dubai International Airport—typically the world’s busiest in terms of international passenger traffic—has also been running only a fraction of its normal operations.
Dubai, which has positioned itself as a critical hub for the free movement of people, goods and capital from around the globe (all of which the pandemic has disrupted), now depends heavily upon a resumption of activity at its airport.
For more information, visit emirates.com.
For more information on Dubai
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS