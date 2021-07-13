Last updated: 10:20 AM ET, Tue July 13 2021

Etihad Offers a Perk to Economy Passengers

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 13, 2021

Etihad Airways
An Etihad Airways plane. (Etihad)

For a limited time, Etihad Airways is offering a nice perk to its Economy Class passengers.

Etihad will provide free private chauffeur service to and from Dubai for economy guests traveling to select destinations.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Southwest plane taking off

Southwest Airlines Puts Fall Flights on Sale

McCarran International Airport

gallery icon The Best US Cities for Cheap Flights in 2021

Caribbean Sea views over the main pool at Club Med Michés Playa Esmeralda, Dominican Republic.

Club Med Launches Ski and Sun Getaways Sale

Collecting money for travel. Glass tin as moneybox with cash (Photo via Aksenovko / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon Top Travel Deals for July 2021

Tickets must be booked by August 11 for travel by September 30.

Travelers will also earn double Etihad Guest Miles on their flight too.

Guests traveling to Dubai do not need to quarantine on arrival and can travel easily from Abu Dhabi International Airport, using Etihad’s complimentary transfer services to Dubai. During the promotion, guests traveling in Economy can use the free private car service direct to their home, hotel, or preferred destination in the emirate of Dubai.

“With Dubai just an easy one hour drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport, we’re committed to making travel as easy as possible for guests travelling to and from Dubai this summer,” Fatma Al Mehairi, Vice President Sales UAE, Etihad Airways, said in a statement. “The Etihad Wellness program also means guests can travel with Etihad with complete peace of mind.”

Guests traveling in Etihad’s Business and First cabins continue to have complimentary access to the Etihad Chauffeur service, regardless of their travel destination.

In line with the Etihad Wellness program, the driver will be wearing face masks and disposable gloves, and all vehicles are sanitized after every trip.

The free private airport transfer service is available for all guests traveling between Dubai and one of the following destinations: Amsterdam, Athens, Bangkok, Barcelona, Brussels, Casablanca, Chicago, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Istanbul, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, London, Madrid, Malaga, Manchester, Manila, Melbourne, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Mykonos, Paris, Phuket, Rabat, Rome, New York, Santorini, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Washington, or Zurich.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Southwest plane taking off

Southwest Airlines Puts Fall Flights on Sale

Delta Flight to Seattle Canceled Due to Threat

gallery icon The Best US Cities for Cheap Flights in 2021

Porter Airlines Expands Service Across North America With New Jets

Woman Gets Duct-Taped To Her Seat After Attempting To Open Airplane Door

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS