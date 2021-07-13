Etihad Offers a Perk to Economy Passengers
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 13, 2021
For a limited time, Etihad Airways is offering a nice perk to its Economy Class passengers.
Etihad will provide free private chauffeur service to and from Dubai for economy guests traveling to select destinations.
Tickets must be booked by August 11 for travel by September 30.
Travelers will also earn double Etihad Guest Miles on their flight too.
Guests traveling to Dubai do not need to quarantine on arrival and can travel easily from Abu Dhabi International Airport, using Etihad’s complimentary transfer services to Dubai. During the promotion, guests traveling in Economy can use the free private car service direct to their home, hotel, or preferred destination in the emirate of Dubai.
“With Dubai just an easy one hour drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport, we’re committed to making travel as easy as possible for guests travelling to and from Dubai this summer,” Fatma Al Mehairi, Vice President Sales UAE, Etihad Airways, said in a statement. “The Etihad Wellness program also means guests can travel with Etihad with complete peace of mind.”
Guests traveling in Etihad’s Business and First cabins continue to have complimentary access to the Etihad Chauffeur service, regardless of their travel destination.
In line with the Etihad Wellness program, the driver will be wearing face masks and disposable gloves, and all vehicles are sanitized after every trip.
The free private airport transfer service is available for all guests traveling between Dubai and one of the following destinations: Amsterdam, Athens, Bangkok, Barcelona, Brussels, Casablanca, Chicago, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Istanbul, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, London, Madrid, Malaga, Manchester, Manila, Melbourne, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Mykonos, Paris, Phuket, Rabat, Rome, New York, Santorini, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Washington, or Zurich.
