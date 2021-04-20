Etihad Starts Trial Run of IATA Travel Passport
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 20, 2021
Etihad Airways today rolled out a six-week trial run using the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Passport app.
Etihad, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, said that guests traveling from Abu Dhabi to Chicago, New York, Washington and Toronto between now and May 31 will be the first to trial the pass.
The app allows travelers to present a digital health passport, of sorts, that tells airlines the passenger’s COVID-19 test results, verify their eligibility to travel, keep control of their data and manage documentation throughout their journey.
“With the dynamically changing health requirements for travel, Etihad believes that a digital health passport solution will provide additional clarity and ease for travelers,” Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said in a statement. “Etihad has partnered with IATA so that, together, a globally unified approach to a travel pass can be simplified to make travel easier once governments decide what regulations are required to cross borders in either direction.”
Those who do not wish to participate can continue to follow the existing method of sharing PCR test results with Etihad by presenting a printed copy of their results at check in.
But Nick Careen, IATA Senior Vice President for Airport, Passenger, Cargo and Security, is pushing for the digital passport.
“Etihad Airways trial of IATA Travel Pass will help build confidence among governments and travelers that digital health apps can safely, securely and conveniently help restart aviation,” he said. “The app gives travelers a one-stop-shop to help them comply with the new rules for travel, and for governments complete assurance in the identity of the passenger and the authenticity of the travel credentials being presented.”
