Last updated: 10:23 AM ET, Sun May 10 2020

European Airline Lobby Group Says Flying Will Be Safe

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli May 10, 2020

Lufthansa, A320, plane
PHOTO: Lufthansa A320. (photo via Lufthansa)

Airlines 4 Europe, the trade group for European airlines similar to Airlines 4 America, says that even without social distancing on aircraft that flying will be safe.

“Fortunately, airlines have experience and know there is already a very low risk of virus transmission onboard,” A4E Managing Director Thomas Reynaert told Forbes. “Any form of physical distancing is unnecessary, ineffective and simply impractical given the same desired result can be achieved by wearing face masks in an already sterile cabin environment.”

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Passenger airplane sitting on the tarmac.

Airlines: Job Losses Will Undoubtedly Happen

Airlines & Airports
Aerial view of Grand Cayman overlooking George Town and Seven Mile Beach to the north.

Cayman Islands Will Stay Closed to Cruises Until September 1

Destination & Tourism
FOTO: Itinerarios. (Foto de iStock / Getty Images Plus / crazydiva)

Travel Advisors Eager to Lead the Way and Kickstart Travel...

Travel Agent
Delta airplane on runway at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Kentucky

Delta Eliminates Service to 10 US Airports

Airlines & Airports

Forbes noted that despite the depiction of airplanes as something of a petri dish, where viruses can easily spread, the use of advanced HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters are constantly cleaning the air onboard, limiting the risk of transmission.

“Physical separation on planes — including leaving middle seats free — is unnecessary and ineffective as a further protective measure, given the efficient air filtration and clean cabin environment,” Reynaert said.

There’s also another reason Reynaert is so vocal – his union, which represents Europe’s 16 biggest airlines, is well aware that carriers across the globe are losing money like a sieve. Airlines 4 America, in testimony to the U.S. Senate last week, noted that international flights are carrying an average of 29 passengers per flight.

Reynaert said airlines require planes to be at least 77 percent full in order to break even. Eliminating the middle seat would reduce a 100 percent full flight to just 50-66 percent of capacity. Thusly, A4E is asking the European Union to not put social distancing requirements in place.

Unlike American counterparts, European airlines have not put in place any requirements for face masks nor are they taking the temperature of passengers.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Passenger airplane sitting on the tarmac.

Airlines: Job Losses Will Undoubtedly Happen

Delta Eliminates Service to 10 US Airports

JetBlue Joins Chorus Asking TSA to Add Temperature Checks

American Airlines and Hyatt Honor New York Healthcare Workers

Delta Partners With LATAM in Trans-American Joint Venture Agreement

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS